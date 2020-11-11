Grace Mason
March 26, 1923 - October 24, 2020
Born in Portland, Oregon, she graduated from Franklin High School. She was interested in music, playing the piano and singing in high school productions.
She married John A. Mason May 1, 1942. He preceded her in death in 1998. She was co-owner of Lincoln Glass Co. in Newport, Oregon from 1954 until retirement in 1979. The business continues under ownership of son, Daniel and wife, Elayne, and grandson, Spencer Mason.
Her greatest joy was her family. Survivors are: daughter, Carol Bridgens (John spouse) of Cottage Grove, Oregon and son, Daniel Mason (Elayne spouse) of Newport, Oregon, as well as five grandsons and eleven great grandchildren: Jeffery Bridgens (Cameron and Emma), Nathan Bridgens (Carol Kristine spouse) (Braden Bromley, Gracie, Graham and Maya), Garrett Bridgens (Heather spouse) (Nikai, Kellan and Finley), Justin Mason (Kasey spouse) ( Hannah and Alexandra) and Spencer Mason.
Grace loved gardening, travel, photography, reading and oil painting. She was a deacon in the First Presbyterian Church in Cottage Grove, Oregon.
Private family services will be at Skyline Memorial Gardens in Portland, Oregon.
Please send any memorial contributions to any of the following:
Pete Moore Hospice House 4010 County Farm Rd.
Eugene, Oregon 97408
Greenhill Humane Society 88530 Green Hill Rd.
Eugene, Oregon 97402
First Presbyterian Church 216 S. 3rd St.
Cottage Grove, Oregon 97424
