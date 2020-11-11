1/1
Grace Mason
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Grace's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Grace Mason
March 26, 1923 - October 24, 2020
Born in Portland, Oregon, she graduated from Franklin High School. She was interested in music, playing the piano and singing in high school productions.
She married John A. Mason May 1, 1942. He preceded her in death in 1998. She was co-owner of Lincoln Glass Co. in Newport, Oregon from 1954 until retirement in 1979. The business continues under ownership of son, Daniel and wife, Elayne, and grandson, Spencer Mason.
Her greatest joy was her family. Survivors are: daughter, Carol Bridgens (John spouse) of Cottage Grove, Oregon and son, Daniel Mason (Elayne spouse) of Newport, Oregon, as well as five grandsons and eleven great grandchildren: Jeffery Bridgens (Cameron and Emma), Nathan Bridgens (Carol Kristine spouse) (Braden Bromley, Gracie, Graham and Maya), Garrett Bridgens (Heather spouse) (Nikai, Kellan and Finley), Justin Mason (Kasey spouse) ( Hannah and Alexandra) and Spencer Mason.
Grace loved gardening, travel, photography, reading and oil painting. She was a deacon in the First Presbyterian Church in Cottage Grove, Oregon.
Private family services will be at Skyline Memorial Gardens in Portland, Oregon.
Please send any memorial contributions to any of the following:
Pete Moore Hospice House 4010 County Farm Rd.
Eugene, Oregon 97408
Greenhill Humane Society 88530 Green Hill Rd.
Eugene, Oregon 97402
First Presbyterian Church 216 S. 3rd St.
Cottage Grove, Oregon 97424
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Nov. 11 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Skyline Memorial Gardens Funeral Home | Portland OR
4101 NW Skyline Blvd.
Portland, OR 97229
5032926611
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Skyline Memorial Gardens Funeral Home | Portland OR

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved