Grace Retford
November 19, 1936 - April 15, 2019
Grace passed away earlier this year at the age of 82. Born in Los Angeles to Evan and Florence Lloyd with her older brother Gene, she spent time as a Sisters of Social Service novitiate and graduated from the University of New Mexico.
In the late 60's, she married Anthony Retford, with whom she moved to the northwest to start her family and settled in Eugene where she raised her two sons as a single mother.
As a devout Catholic, Grace prized service to her neighbor, finding a calling as a Program Manager with Goodwill Industries, where she enabled persons with disabilities to work and live full lives. She served on Ridesource's Board, advocating for the mobility of all in the community. Following a stroke in 2001, she resided at Riverpark in Eugene for the remainder of her life, where her smile always brightened the staff's and residents' days.
Grace is remembered fondly by her two sons, Andrew and Timothy, daughters-in-law, Robin and Nicole, grandchildren Michael, Khiara, Amelie, and Christopher, great grandchildren Aiden and Ayanna, and many friends.
A Catholic Mass will be held for Grace on August 21 at St. Mary's in Eugene (1062 Charnelton) at 12:15 p.m., preceded by a rosary at 11:30 a.m.. Her ashes will be interred at Mt. Calvary later that day.
Offerings in Grace's memory can be made to Tamarack Aquatic Center in Eugene, a facility she enjoyed for many years.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Aug. 5 to Aug. 11, 2019