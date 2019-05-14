|
Eugene- Gregory E. Dauntless, age 68, passed away peacefully in his Eugene area home on Wednesday May 8, 2019 after losing his battle with esophageal cancer.
Gregory Dauntless
October 14, 1950 -
May 8, 2019
Greg was born in Eugene, Oregon where he primarily resided- except for his military service. He loved exploring the northwest and sharing the beauty of Oregon every chance he could get with his family and friends. He graduated from Sheldon High school in 1969, where he participated in wresting and Football.
In 1973 he met his soulmate, Susan Concha, while attending LCC and in 1979 they were married. During their 40 years of marriage he welcomed into their home, his father in law for 7 years until he passed on and his sister in-law, who had down syndrome for 27 years. His love was boundless for his family and those lucky enough to call him a friend. Because of his grandchildren's interest in 2007 he began volunteering his time working with the Sheldon wrestling kids club and high school teams where he was able to be a mentor and share his love of the sport.
Greg worked in the wood products industry for over 30 years and was a United States Marine Veteran. After an accident in 2010 that left him without a leg he retired and focused on giving back to the community. He spoke at several community fundraising events for Lane County Blood Bank in appreciation for the lifesaving donation he received and began volunteering at Sacred Heart Medical Center at the patient information desk in the ICU, and OHVI areas.
He always had a natural draw towards athletics, 6 weeks after his limb loss he found his way back to the gym and spent much of his time participating in the adaptive sports programs offered through Hilyard Community Center and the VA recreation programs. Always willing to do anything to support and promote adaptive opportunities he was able to inspire and interact with others around the state and worked with the University of Oregon, the programs and was featured in a Nike inspirational You Tube Video.
His most recent accomplishments were 1st place in the M6569 division in the Eugene Holiday Half & Hustle 5K event, and 12th place overall in the Friendsgiving 5K event.
Known as "Papa the man, the myth, the legend", he was loved by all for his humble spirit and inspired many with his passion for life.
Greg is survived by his Wife Susan Dauntless, Mother Betty Rinck, Brother Gary Dauntless, Daughter Fina Hamblett, and 5 grandkids Jonathan Riedberger, Angela Riedberger, Geoffrey Riedberger, Jennifer Riedberger, Kyle Riedberger and a large family.
Services will be held Thursday May 16, 2019 at St. Paul's Catholic Church beginning with a 10 am Viewing, 11 am Rosary, Noon Funeral Mass followed by Military Honors and a Reception until 3pm.
