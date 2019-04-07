|
|
Greg was born and grew up in Eugene, Oregon, graduating from South Eugene High School in 1982. Always into sports, he excelled in all types of frisbee and skiing and was an avid UO Ducks and Minnesota Vikings football fan. His charm, youthful good looks, humor, ability to memorize lyrics & lines, and passion for performing made him a natural rock band front man/lead singer, concert go-er, Elvis impersonator, and fine dining server/bartender. He worked at the Eugene Country Club since 2001. Being diagnosed with GBM brain cancer in December 2017 was a huge blow. He was loved by his lifelong friends, co-workers, all whom he served, and the family left behind; mother Linda Pernell of Bend, sister Kristina Hall of Eugene, sister Karina her children Giovanna & Stephen Mayorga of Inglewood, CA. Gone too soon. Loved forever. Greg is buried in Eugene's Historic Masonic Cemetery.
Gregory Howard Hall
September 18, 1964 -
March 6, 2019
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Apr. 7, 2019