Gregory Scot Bowden
06/01/1968 - 10/05/2019
Gregory Scot Bowden was born June 1st 1968 to parents Gary Bowden and Susan Newell Bowden. He passed away in Eugene on October 5th 2019, from heart failure.
Greg graduated from North Eugene High School in 1986. He was a excellent athlete and lettered in multiple sports. Later he coached many of his sons and nephews sports teams. He was a avid Ducks fan, and enjoyed going to games at Autzen, as well as road games.
Greg was an amazing trip planner- always working out details for great destinations and deals.
Greg worked for Lanz Cabinets for 30 years. He started on the production floor and worked his way up to scheduling manager.
Greg was married to Tracie Hatleli from 1993 to 2006. They are the parents of daughter Kelsey and son Kory. Tracie passed away in 2018.
He is survived by his parents Gary Bowden (wife Terri), Susan Damon (husband Terry), brother Dan (wife Michelle), daughter Kelsey, son Kory, nephew Brady, along with many aunts, uncles, and cousins. A memorial service will be held Saturday November 23rd from1-4 pm at the Vets Club- upstairs. 1626 Willamette
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Nov. 11 to Nov. 17, 2019