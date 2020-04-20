|
Gretchen Matsuoka
November 29th, 1951 - April 3rd, 2020
Gretchen Louise Matsuoka, 68, passed away at home on April 3rd surrounded by family members following an 18-month battle with a rare form of ALS. Gretchen was born on November 29th, 1951 in Van Nuys, California, to Piatt and Helen "Connie" Bliss. She moved to Eugene in 1989 , where she raised her two children. A graduate of San Diego State University, with a master's degree from California Polytechnic University in San Luis Obispo, she was an oncology social worker for 27 years at the Willamette Valley Cancer Institute in Eugene, providing comfort and support to cancer patients and their families. It was a painful irony for those who loved her that she contracted ALS only seven months after retiring from a long career of helping others cope with cancer. She married Paul Hoobyar, an avid outdoorsman, in 2013. Their union was proof that opposites attract, as she fell in love not only with Paul but the outdoors and wild places he frequented. She and Paul boated and fly fished wilderness rivers across the Pacific Northwest. They also traveled extensively, and she loved their trips to Europe, South America and Southeast Asia. Another of her great joys in life was spending time with her twin grandchildren.
Gretchen is survived by her husband, Paul Hoobyar; daughter Tess Wong and son-in-law Gemo Wong; grandchildren Isla and Noah Wong; son Tyler Matsuoka; stepson John Hoobyar; mother Connie Bliss; brother Andrew Bliss and sister-in-law Diane Bliss; sisters Rebecca Bliss and Linda Tompkins; and brother-in law Tom Tompkins. Her father and younger sister, Martha Kerns, preceded her in death.
A celebration of life for Gretchen will be held later this year. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Friends of Buford Park and Mt. Pisgah Arboretum in her name.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2020