Gunnar Schlieder
2/17/1957 - 7/21/2020
Gunnar Schlieder was a long- term resident of Lane County, who helped shape public safety in his work as an Engineering Geologist not just in Eugene, but also in Lane and Douglas counties, nearby areas, and neighboring states.
Gunnar spent 1-1/2 years in the US as a young boy. He went home to Germany and completed a BS in Geology in Munich, and then returned to the US for his alternative service, soon afterwards obtaining his Master's from George Washington University in MD, and then his PhD from Lehigh University in PA, specializing in Glacial Geology. His first wife, Suzanne Pearce, led him here to Eugene with a sure job.
His work with contractors, Realtors, developers, homeowners, governmental agencies, and PUD neighborhood groups will leave a lasting legacy. Gunnar found his work meaningful and absorbing, and the good friends he leaves behind will know him for his excellent results, his integrity, his intellect, and his wit. Those friends and colleagues will mourn his loss greatly, as he was the go-to expert for all things soils related.
Gunnar was a patient, gentle, highly intelligent person who informed, led, and taught in an unassuming way, encouraging others to give their best. Dr. Gunnar Schlieder's work as a field leader on the 6- person OSO landslide team in WA and his subsequent expert talks on the subject led many others to a better understanding of the dynamics of an ongoing, historic, large slide. His work at the OR beaches, in some cases putting together what he called "a burrito," has saved many homes from going the way of the eroded coastline. A few homes along lakes with dip slope failures have also received the benefit of his expertise. Gunnar's work for the PUDs and on behalf of the people of Eugene seeking a better quality of life and a secure home will recall his care and concern for them personally and for their investments, and appreciate the time he donated to such a cause.
Gunnar was a regular guy, relating to all types of working people well and developing such good working relations that, in his latter years, he had as much work as he wanted by word of mouth. Many have said he was the best colleague with whom they have ever worked.
In the field, he was in his element, believing that no one can understand the land simply from a topo map and LiDAR, with a computer model. He was known by the way he got into the dirt and into the slopes with his eyes, his feet, his hands and even his taste buds. His passion was in the details and in considering what he referred to as "the outliers," ie. the data which didn't seem to make sense. He would pore over those details until he was able to put them into place, and believed strongly that all data must make sense, or the analysis was incorrect. This, too, was Gunnar's legacy.
Besides his work, Gunnar loved sailing (once placing 2nd in a race) and repairing things (houses included). Each evening, he would watch the sunset.
In addition to all the hundreds of colleagues, clients, and friends he leaves behind, he also leaves a wife, Robin Jayne, of this city, who labors on his behalf to complete the restoration of the historic house he called office and home, in his memory. He also leaves behind two beloved offspring, Sophia and Wilhelm (with their mother Barbara Britt, of this city, with whom he shared many years and happy memories), his loving mother, Eva Werner Schlieder (father Siegfried predeceased), and a dear brother, Tankred (both of Bavaria, Germany), as well as 9 stepchildren and a step granddaughter.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy