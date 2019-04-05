|
|
Gunnard L Michelson was born on 10-8-50 to William and Pia Michelson. He passed on March 27th of natural causes. He was born in Germany, but lived most of his childhood in L.A. California. He loved to Eugene in 1981.
Gunnard L. Michelson
1950 - 2019
Gunnard worked various jobs in his life. He loved to play drums and his guitar. He will be deeply missed.
Gunnard is survived by his stepson Richard & spouse Kelly, daughter Esther & spouse Shane, son Eli & spouse Heather. He is also survived by 5 grandchildren, Kellee, Ariel, Joseph, Echo and Max. He is preceded is death by his parents, sister Veronica and daughter Naomi and son Joshua.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Apr. 5, 2019