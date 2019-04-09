Home

Gunnard L. Michelson
1950 - 2019

Gunnard L. Michelson was born on 10-8-50 to William and Pia Michelson. He passed on March 27th of natural causes. He was born in Germany, but lived most of his childhood in L.A. California. He moved to Eugene in 1981.
Gunnard worked at various jobs in his life. He loved to play drums and his guitar. He will be deeply missed.
Gunnard is survived by his stepson Richard & spouse Kelly, daughter Esther & spouse Shane, son Eli & spouse Heather. He is also survived by 5 grandchildren, Kellee, Ariel, Joseph, Echo and Max. He is preceded in death by his parents, sister Veronica and daughter Naomi and son Joshua.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Apr. 9, 2019
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Apr. 9, 2019
