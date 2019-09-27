Home

Musgrove Family Mortuary
225 S Danebo Ave
Eugene, OR 97402
(541) 686-2818
Gustav McCarty


1927 - 2019
Gustav McCarty Obituary
Gustav McCarty
September 13, 1927 - September 23, 2019
Gus McCarty passed away Monday, September 23, 2019, at the age of 92.
He was born September 13, 1927, in Pierre, South Dakota, to Gustav and Miriam McCarty. He had 4 brothers and 5 sisters.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara, and son, Max (wife Debi), as well as two grandchildren, Aaron (wife Becka) McCarty and Alivia (husband Scott) Gibbens, 4 great grandchildren, Leo, Lucy, Benjamin and Averi, and two sisters, Rebecca McCarty and Miriam (husband Marvin) Knighton.
Gus owned and operated Farm Machinery, Inc., in Junction City from 1967 to 1982. At its peak, he had three farm stores. After that he sold and brokered farm equipment and supplies from his home office until he "officially" retired at the age of 85.
A memorial service will be held at Grace Lutheran Church on Friday, October 4, at 2 pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to Grace Lutheran Church Foundation, 710 East 17th Ave, Eugene, Oregon 97401.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Sept. 27 to Sept. 29, 2019
