1/1
Guy Lewis Usher
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Guy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Guy Lewis Usher
11/14/1944 - 08/08/2020
Guy "Skip" Usher passed away peacefully on August 8, 2020 in his home from lung cancer. Guy was born in Kansas, lived in Georgia, Texas, Ohio and Oregon. He graduated from North Eugene High School in 1964.
Guy worked for years at Sherwin-Williams in Dallas and then Ohio. He finished his career as a Paint Specialist at Peerless Manufacturing in Americus, Georgia.
Guy was preceded in death by his wife Claudine Willis and is survived by his brother, Charles "Chuck" Summers and his sister, Linda McNurlin of Eugene. He has two daughters, D'arcy Martin and Dani Barbaro, and two grandsons Ty Usher-Folsom and Nathan Barbaro.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Aug. 20 to Aug. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved