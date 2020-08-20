Guy Lewis Usher
11/14/1944 - 08/08/2020
Guy "Skip" Usher passed away peacefully on August 8, 2020 in his home from lung cancer. Guy was born in Kansas, lived in Georgia, Texas, Ohio and Oregon. He graduated from North Eugene High School in 1964.
Guy worked for years at Sherwin-Williams in Dallas and then Ohio. He finished his career as a Paint Specialist at Peerless Manufacturing in Americus, Georgia.
Guy was preceded in death by his wife Claudine Willis and is survived by his brother, Charles "Chuck" Summers and his sister, Linda McNurlin of Eugene. He has two daughters, D'arcy Martin and Dani Barbaro, and two grandsons Ty Usher-Folsom and Nathan Barbaro.
