Gwen Cordon
February 2, 1941 - November 16, 2019
Gwen Marie Cordon, a long time resident of Dexter, Oregon passed away peacefully in her home on Saturday, November 16, 2019. A memorial service will be held Friday, November 22nd at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints at 1155 President Street in Eugene.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Thomas Allen Cordon. She is leaving behind eight children, 28 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
She spent her life in service to God and to her family. She will be greatly missed.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019