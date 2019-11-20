Home

Springfield Memorial Gardens/Springfield Memorial Funeral Home
7305 Main St
Springfield, OR 97478
(541) 746-5311
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
1155 President Street
Eugene, OR
Gwen Cordon
February 2, 1941 - November 16, 2019
Gwen Marie Cordon, a long time resident of Dexter, Oregon passed away peacefully in her home on Saturday, November 16, 2019. A memorial service will be held Friday, November 22nd at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints at 1155 President Street in Eugene.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Thomas Allen Cordon. She is leaving behind eight children, 28 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
She spent her life in service to God and to her family. She will be greatly missed.
Arrangements entrusted to Springfield Memorial Funeral Home.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019
