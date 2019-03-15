|
|
Gyorgy Karpati
January 8, 1937 -
February 24, 2019
Gyorgy Karpati passed away in Eugene, Oregon on Sunday, February 24, 2019. Gyorgy was born in Budapest, Hungary to Eszter Biri and Geza Karpati.
His early education was in Hungary. He went to a trade school to become a lathe machinist. He escaped to Austria during the Soviet Communist Regime. In 1956 he joined the United States Army in Italy. He spent 5 years in the Army and served in Germany and was a Korean Veteran. He was honorably discharged in 1962.
Gyorgy then went to work at Topmetic Corporation in Costa Mesa, Californian from 1962 -1969. He then went to work for Boeing 1969-1971. There he met his long-time Hungarian friend of 57 years Sandor Bozso. They were more like brothers. Gyorgy moved to Springfield, Oregon to work for Bell Industries. He continued working there when the company was sold to HMT. In 2001 the company decided to move to Malaysia. At that time Gyorgy decided to retire.
Gyorgy enjoyed gold panning, fishing, camping, metal detecting, and playing cards with his long-time friends, Hap and Pat Ehm. He loved cars, especially is O.D. green 1967 Mustang Fastback. He had may fun stories about that car.
Gyorgy s survived by his wife of 36 years, Evelyn; son Kevin (Sherri); stepchildren: Peggy (Elmer), David, Kasey (Tim); grandchildren: Scott, Kristopher, Jaklynn, Ashley, Jakob, Jaqueline, Alyxandra, Kristy, Justin, Janelle; brother Imre Karpati (IIbolka); nephew Istvan Karpati; niece Ildlko Karpati; and many cousins in Hungary.
Gyorgy is preceded in death by his parents and step-daughter Karmen. No services are planned.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Mar. 15, 2019