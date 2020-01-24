Home

Celebration of Life
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
1:30 PM
Shadow Hills Country Club
Junction City, OR
View Map
Hal May


1939 - 2020
Hal May Obituary
Hal May
03/29/1939 - 12/15/2019
Hal Whitehead May passed away at home, surrounded by family, December 15, 2019, after a short illness. He was born in Philadelphia, PA to parents Harry and Ruth (Whitehead) May.
Hal's early career was in the aircraft industry at Gates Learjet in Indiana. He later formed his own company in Boulder, CO, May Air, selling personal aircraft which included flight training. In the early 1970s he moved to the Eugene area and worked for Eugene Aircraft in sales until the company was sold in the late 1980s.
In 1987 Hal joined Guaranty Chevrolet/RV as finance manager until his retirement in 2012. He was regarded as one of the best finance professionals in the business helping countless clients realize their RV dreams.
Hal is survived by his wife Kay; daughter Robin May and sons Perry, Jeremy and Eric May; step daughters Tami Bonney (Dave) and Lisa Luke; his sister Meredeth Neitenbach and six grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held at Shadow Hills Country Club in Junction City on February 9, 2020, at 1:30pm. A reception will follow.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020
