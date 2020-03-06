|
Rabbi Hanan Clyde T Sills
2/7/35 - 2/3/20
Surrounded by love, Rabbi Hanan Sills passed away peacefully at home of Alzheimer's disease on February 3, 2020. He is resting eternally from his years of laboring. A 36 year resident of Eugene, Rabbi Hanan was born Clyde Terry Sills in Plainfield, New Jersey on February 7,1935 to Marty Sills and Etta Moskowitz. He was also born on the 6th birthday of his sister and only sibling, Barbara, and oh how she was delighted to receive such a precious birthday gift.
Rabbi Hanan dedicated over 50 years to Rabbinical work His lifelong exploration of Judaism started in 1942 when he convinced his parents to enroll him in Hebrew school and fell in love with Hebrew prayer and song. After high school, Hanan did two years of pharmacy school and then transferred to Rutger University to complete his undergraduate work, majoring in history. After graduation, he left to follow the spiritual calling that was deep within his soul. He graduated from a Jewish Reform Seminary, Hebrew Union College, in 1961 and later received a Ph.D. in Humanistic Psychology and Theology from the Union Graduate School in 1973. His graduate studies included research on Kibbutzim and Jewish communal living in Israel. He studied there along with another student, named Walter Zanger, who became the publisher of the Jewish Encyclopedia. Hanan's graduate thesis was titled Shabbos: Giving the World a Heart where he explored the significance of the weekly Shabbos practice, particularly within the context of modern societal pressures and Western individualism.
Rabbi Hanan enjoyed a long and expansive Rabbinic career beginning in 1961 as a US Navy Chaplain with the Marine Corps in San Diego. He also served as an assistant congregational Rabbi at a 4,700 member Reform synagogue in Milwaukee and as a campus Rabbi for 18 years. He was also a circuit Rabbi and outreach worker for a decade in rural Mendocino County region of Northern Ca. He served as a Hillel leader and taught as a professer of Judaic Studies, Psychology of Religion, and Comparative Religion for a total of 25 years at the University of Texas, Colorado, Naropa Institute, the College of the Redwoods in Mendocino, Ca and the University of Oregon. Rabbi Hanan was involved in the civil rights movement with Dr. King and engaged in other global human and environmental movements including denuclearization advocacy, peace efforts and the middle east and feminism among other things.
Rabbi Hanan had a deep love for his Jewish heritage and tradition, he was active in the Jewish Renewal Movement for over 36 years. He was a co-creator of the Jewish Artists, Musicians and Writers Network of the Bay Area ( later evolved into J.A.C.O.B.) which helped inspire his community building work in the 60's and 70's. With grant support, Hanan started an outreach program in Mendocino County, Ca where he brought together and inspired unaffiliated Jews and others who wanted to build community. This work was funded in part by the Jewish Federation of San Francisco and the Northern Ca Regional office of the Union of American Hebrew Congregations (Reform). Rabbi Hanan's work was carried out in the manner of the old European itinerant circuit Rabbi who traveled from village to village and home to home. He would visit people in the communes and small towns like a country doctor. Rabbi Hanan helped plant the seeds of two major Jewish centers in Mendocino County where there previously were none. One of his legacies was sharing the beauty of Jewish culture and identity with assimilated Jews or those who no longer felt a connection to the Judaism of their parents. He co-founded the Joys of Jewishing, a summer family retreat program, which began in1977. To facilitate his outreach and "in-reach" work, he created Ad Olam, Synagogue Without Walls, and he brought this community vision of Ad Olam from Mendocino to Eugene, Oregon where it continues today.
After spending 10 years of dedicated service in Mendocino, Rabbi Hanan spent the next decade laying the groundwork for Hillel at the University of Oregon. After serving as a counselor and advisor, he founded the U of O Hillel program in1985, which he started out of the back of his car. He also taught at the U of O and started a regular community Shabbat tradition with his students. He brought his passion for the ritual and practice of Shabbat and continued his legacy of community building with regular potlucks, prayer and music which would go late into Friday nights. Rabbi Hanan's moving teachings inspired a generous donation toward the purchase of the Hillel House in Eugene. He said, "If you build a house, they will come".
For humankind, while on this earth, Rabbi Hanan covered a lot of ground, did a lot of leg work, lost a lot of sleep, reached a lot of people, taught a lot of people, and touched a lot of lives. His presence is already missed by many near and far. Rabbi Hanan is survived by 6 children and step-children: Miriam Burges, Debbie Carlson, Avi Sills, Marisol Cordero-Goodman, Maria Cordero and Micah Goodman. Babs (sister), Wendy (neice) and Ricky (nephew) Levenberg, 5 grands, 1 great-grand and some cousins.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020