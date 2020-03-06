Home

1/23/1931 - 3/4/2020
A funeral will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday March 10th at Springfield Memorial Gardens, 7305 Main Street Springfield Oregon for Hannah Darlene Hadley. A reception to follow, with Gravesite interment at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens on Willamette Street in Eugene Oregon, where she will be laid to Rest with her Husband, Son and 25 other family members.
Darlene was born January 23rd, 1931 to Ralph and Hannah Gerlach on a farm near Waggoner IL.
She graduated from Springfield High School in 1950. She worked as a Rose Grower at Chase Gardens where she met her husband Lewis Wendall Hadley. In addition to a Rose Grower Hannah was a Register Guard news carrier for over 35 years, a Home Maker, and Avon Representative. She was an amazing wife and mother.
Hannah and Lewis were married in 1951. They adopted two children at birth, Kevin and Janet and gave them a beautiful home and family. Hannah was a member of the Day Springs Fellowship Church on River Road and a member of the Emerald Park's Shallow Water Aerobics program for many years. Hannah and Lewis made many life long and wonderful friends at River Road Parks.
Hannah was proceeded in death by her son Kevin Hadley and Husband Lewis Hadley of 65 years, along with her brother and sister in-law Robert and Louise Gerlach.
She is survived by her Daughter Janet Woodworth, Son-In Law Kevin Woodworth and Grandson Zachary Woodworth, who she loved and cherished.
In addition, she is also survived by her sister Loraine Barnett, Niece and Nephews Mike Barnett, Don, Dick, Jerry, and Lisa Gerlach which she loved all dearly.
Arrangements entrusted to Musgrove Family Mortuary. Please access the obituary and you are invited to sign the guestbook at musgroves.com
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020
