|
|
Hannah Marie AlRahmani-Hughes
5/5/80 - 11/12/19
Amazing wife, mother, daughter, and good friend, Hannah Marie AlRahmani Hughes is now at peace in her heavenly home. She is survived by her husband, Thomas Hughes, and four children, Tyler, Malachi, Novalee, and Ameenah; and by her family or origin, Robert, Mary, Phillip, and Chara Gross. She loved us well and will be in our hearts always. A Celebration of Life service will be held at Life Bible Church on Saturday, 11/23/19, at 3:00PM.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019