Harold Dahle
1930 - 2020
Harold Morris Burnell Dahle of Veneta passed away March 24, 2020 at age 89. He was born April 3, 1930 in Caledonia, Minnesota to Albert and Lesa (Smestad) Dahle. He graduated from Marcola High School in 1949. He served in the Korean War from Feb.14, 1951 to Nov. 13, 1952. He married Carol J. Nestle on June 30, 1954 in Springfield OR. They celebrated their 60th anniversary in 2014. He was a lumber grader for Rosboro Lumber Co. for most of his career, retiring on April 3, 1992. He enjoyed camping, working in his wood shop and remodeling houses.
He was preceded in death by his wife Carol on Dec. 28, 2014. He is survived by his son Keith (Sherry) Dahle of Veneta, his daughter Rita (Joe) Cooper of Creswell, and his daughter Diane Henderson of Creswell; 8 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren.
There will be a private celebration of life at a later date.
Arrangements entrusted to Springfield Memorial Funeral Home. Please access the obituary and you are invited to sign the guestbook at musgroves.com
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Mar. 27 to Apr. 3, 2020