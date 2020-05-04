|
|
Harold Edward Manley
April 10, 1924 - April 26, 2020
Harold Edward Manley died on April 26 at his home in Eugene, Oregon.
He was born on April 10, 1924 in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Harry J. Manley and Anna Jaskoviak Manley, who died in childbirth. He was raised by paternal grandparents William P. and Josephine Manley.
Harold (Hal) graduated from De-La-Salle High School in 1942.
During World War II, he served in the Army Air Corps and later graduated from the University of Washington with a Bachelors degree in Music and Composition and from Northwestern University with a Master of Music and Composition degree.
Hal taught for 31 years in schools in Louisiana and California, retiring in 1984. He also worked part-time as a classical and jazz musician and as a motorman and foreman on the California Western Railroad (Skunk Train) in Fort Bragg, where he met and married Mary E. Sjolund in 1960. They
moved in 1989 to Eugene, Oregon, where both were active in volunteer work.
Hal is survived by Mary, his wife of 60 years, his half brother Jerome (wife, Marilyn) and several nieces and nephews. His ashes will be interred in his mother's grave site in Minneapolis.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from May 4 to May 6, 2020