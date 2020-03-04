|
Harold Grantham
11-18-1927 - 02-28-2020
Harold Leroy Grantham was born on November 18th, 1927 to Joseph and Marie Grantham in Monte Vista, Colorado. Harold contracted Polio in 1930, but he exceeded the expectations of doctors who believed he would never walk. Harold married the love of his life, Peggy Gilmore on June 27th, 1952. He was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy, a twin sister, Hazel Fredrickson, and an older brother, Joseph. He is survived by two daughters, Pam Wilson of Springfield and Deanna Grantham of Eugene, a son, Gary Grantham of Eugene, and a granddaughter, Angie Wilson of Springfield. Harold worked at Springfield Forest Products prior to retiring. Due to being diagnosed with Polio, Harold was unable to serve in the armed forces, so he routinely donated blood as a means of contributing to his country. He was also an avid fisherman who enjoyed western novels. Harold passed away on February 28th, 2020 after complications related to a stroke. A memorial service will be held at Lane Memorial Gardens in Eugene on Saturday, March 14th at 1 PM. Visitation will occur prior to the services from 12 PM to 12:45 PM, and a gathering with light refreshments will occur at Lane Memorial after the service. The family would like to thank Serenity Hospice and Rivergrove Memory Care of Eugene.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Mar. 4 to Mar. 8, 2020