Harold "Bud" Hinman
2027 - 2020
Harold (Bud) Hinman, 93, of Springfield, passed away peacefully at his home on September 29, 2020.
Bud was born September 15, 1927 in McKenzie County, North Dakota. His family moved to Amity, Oregon in 1935. Bud attended Perrydale High School in Amity and joined the Navy following graduation.
He worked as a heavy equipment operator in Oregon. For part of each year he went to Alaska and was based out of Fairbanks operating heavy equipment in the back country of Alaska, including some work on the Alaska pipeline.
Bud married Ardith Scroggins in 1960 in Springfield, Oregon where he finally settled. He bought and operated a tree and cattle farm in Drain, Oregon. Bud became a real estate agent and worked as a realtor until he retired.
He was active in several organizations including: the Oregon Farm Bureau, Lane County Farm Bureau, Small Woodlands Owners, Oregon Cattleman's Association, Oregon Association of Realtors and Lane County Rental Owner's Association.
Bud was survived by his wife of 60 years, Ardith Hinman; his son Brad Hinman and his wife Dixie; his daughter Susan Temple and her husband John; his daughter Beth Killian and her husband Greg; and grandchildren Lacey Webb, Kyle Webb, Christopher Noakes, Lindsey Killian, Matthew Killian and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy

Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Oct. 5 to Oct. 10, 2020.
