Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Craig
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold L. Craig

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Harold L. Craig Obituary

Harold L. Craig
April 9, 1926 -
October 22, 2018

Harold L. Craig passed away peacefully in his sleep Oct. 22, 2018. He was 92. Born in Malvern, Iowa on April 9, 1926 he migrated west with his family during the Great Depression making stops in Twin Falls, ID, Philomath, OR, and eventually settling in Yakima, WA where he met his wife of 69 years, Iola. She passed in 2016.

They moved to Eugene in 1954. Harold worked for Snellstrom Lumber Co, Cabax Plywood, International Paper Co. and Bohemia Plywood. He loved hunting and fishing, camping and horse riding with friends and family.

He is survived by a sister Else Gulick of Bellingham, WA, a daughter Sandra ( Carl) Cook and a son Gilbert (Kathy) Craig both of Eugene; 4 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great-grandchildren.

He will be dearly missed. No service.

Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Mar. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.