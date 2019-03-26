|
|
Harold L. Craig Harold L. Craig passed away peacefully in his sleep Oct. 22, 2018. He was 92. Born in Malvern, Iowa on April 9, 1926 he migrated west with his family during the Great Depression making stops in Twin Falls, ID, Philomath, OR, and eventually settling in Yakima, WA where he met his wife of 69 years, Iola. She passed in 2016.
April 9, 1926 -
October 22, 2018
They moved to Eugene in 1954. Harold worked for Snellstrom Lumber Co, Cabax Plywood, International Paper Co. and Bohemia Plywood. He loved hunting and fishing, camping and horse riding with friends and family.
He is survived by a sister Else Gulick of Bellingham, WA, a daughter Sandra ( Carl) Cook and a son Gilbert (Kathy) Craig both of Eugene; 4 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
He will be dearly missed. No service.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Mar. 26, 2019