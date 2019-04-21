|
Funeral services for long time Gresham resident, Pastor Harold L. Fuller will be held on Friday, April 26th at 11:00am at Grace Community Church, 800 SE Hogan Rd., Gresham. Private interment will be at Douglass Pioneer Cemetery by Gresham Memorial Chapel, Directors.
Pastor Harold L. Fuller
August 10, 1931 -
April 14, 2019
Harold died on April 14, 2019 in Portland at the age of 87.
Harold Lee Fuller was born on August 10, 1931 in Palestine, Ill., the son of Lyle and Ellen (O'Donnell) Fuller. Harold attended elementary school grades 1-5 in Palestine, Ill and grades 6-8 in Toledo, Ohio. He attended high school in Palestine, Ill from 1946-1949.
Harold went on to Eastern Illinois University, in Charleston Ill from 1950-1954. While in college Harold met and married Moira Stevens on August 31, 1952 in Charleston Ill. After graduating Harold continued his education at Grace Seminary College from 1954-1956 in Winona Lake Indiana, he then came to Oregon and attended Seminary in Portland at Western Baptist University from 1956-1957.
Harold began his pastoral journey serving in Clackamas, OR from 1956-61 at Valley Chapel Emanuel, Sandy Baptist Church
from 1961-67 and Immanuel Baptist in Eugene, OR from 1967-1979. Harold then became a Hospital Chaplain with "Hospital Chaplain's Ministry of America". Chaplain Harold Fuller served at Legacy Mt. Hood Medical Center from 1982-until 2011 when he retired.
Harold enjoyed his grandchildren, singing, furniture refinishing, and was a masterful baker who loved to share his talents and pies. Harold was honored as a lifetime member the Gresham Chamber of Commerce and Pleasant Home Comm. Church.
Harold loved adventure, and enjoyed a drive to Ashland for peaches, Hood River for apples, and the coast for tuna, to come home and can the same day. He spent his entire life serving others and loving the Lord.
Harold was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth "Moira" Fuller on July 11, 2012 & by his brother Charles on January 15, 2017.
He is survived by his daughters: Kimberly Stearns (Gehren) & Caryn Stenberg (Myles); Sister: Donna Wilson, Brothers: Kenneth, Robert & Leon Fuller; Grandchildren: Jessica Rolli (Jeff), Paul Schroeder Jr., Tonya Fackrell (Shawn) & Santino Huebner, and 5 great grandchildren.
Harold leaves behind his friend & companion, Jennifer Dormandy
Contributions can be made to Pleasant Home Community Church, 32120 SE Dodge Park Blvd.
Gresham OR 97080
