|
|
Harold Mitchell
9/9/1931 - 11/7/2019
On Nov. 7, 2019, Harold Mitchell, loving father and grandfather, passed away at the age of 88. Born and raised in New Hampshire till his early Twenties, when he decided to head to California for newadventures.He then, with his wife and granddaughterDani, settled and retired in Oakridge, OR. Harold was preceded by his wife, Nodie. Survived by his children, brother Ernie and sister Marion and several grandchildren. A funeral service will be held on Sat. Nov. 23, 2019 at the Methodist Church, E. 1st. St. in Oakridge at 1p.m.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019