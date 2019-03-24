Home

Harold "Nick" Roy Nichols
October 1, 1948 -
March 6, 2019
Nick, 70 passed away March 6, 2019. He was born Oct. 1, 1948 to Calvin and Betty Nichols.
He graduated from Elmira High School. He worked at Trus Joist for 32 plus years. Nick loved family and was a devoted Duck fan. He married Lynda Kay Perry on Sept. 15, 2000.
Nick is survived by his wife Lynda; 3 children Holly, Teri and Mark; 2 step-children Stan and Kim; 2 grandchildren Aubrey and Blake; siblings Bonnie and Leon; and a large extended family.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sibling Laureen.
Celebration of Life to honor Nick will be held on Sat. April 6th, at Elmira Grange, 88764 Sprague St. (Horn Lane), from 12noon until 4 pm. Potluck. Lots of love and shared memories.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Mar. 24, 2019
