Harold Sisseck
1931 - 2020
Harold Sisseck
03/12/1931 - 08/23/2020
Harold Floyd Sisseck was born in Tillamook Oregon in 1931. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Joye Sisseck and his children, Sandra Terrell, Gayle Stout, Kathleen Tidwell, Jody Sisseck, Beverly Sisseck, Rebecca Adams, Phillip Sisseck and Sarah McKernan.
He loved farming and mowing the lawn with his riding lawn mower. He was a faithful member of Jehovah's Witnesses and lived an honest exemplary life. He will be greatly missed.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
