Harri Maxon
6/12/1923 - 6/21/2020
Harri passed away in her sleep at home nine days after her 97th birthday, still very healthy and happy. She was born in Pendleton, Oregon and grew up in the small nearby town of Helix. She married Andy Maxon in 1944 and they relocated to Eugene from Victorville, California after his discharge from the Air Force. She worked at Rubenstein's Furniture in those early days; then as the bookkeeper/office manager for the family business, Maxon Marine; and finally as a receptionist/switchboard operator at Cascade Manor until her retirement. She loved going to concerts (especially Heart), but most of all to OSU women's basketball games with her daughter for 35 years! She was preceded in death by her husband Andy, three sisters, and many friends, who she dearly missed. She is survived by her only child, Vicki, of Eugene, many nieces and nephews, and her dedicated and loving caregivers, especially her final two, April and Hunter. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held later this summer. Donations in her memory may be made to OSU Women's Basketball (specify "in memory of Harri Maxon" in the comment box) at www.ourbeavernation.com/maxon_memoriam
or via check sent to Our Beaver Nation, 134 Gill Coliseum, Corvallis, OR 97331.
