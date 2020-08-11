Harry Eugene Kopperman
August 19, 1930 - February 27, 2020
Harry Eugene Kopperman was born on August 19, 1930, in Centralia, Washington, the first son of Harry L. Kopperman and Helen Anderson. In 1947 the family moved to Cottage Grove, Oregon. He attended Cottage Grove High School one year, then joined the Navy, and completed his GED. Served during the Korean War. Married Marion Sharon in 1953. He and Marion would have 5 children, Linda, Vicki, Kurtis, Klayton and Kerry. The family resided in the Eugene/Springfield area. He was a TV repair technician, attended LCC, and retired from the maintenance department at the University of Oregon in 1992. Upon retirement he moved to Florida where he resided until his death in Sebring, Florida, on February 27, 2020.
Preceding him in death were his father Harry, his mother Helen, siblings David and Joyce, daughter Vicki, and son Klayton. Survivors are a brother Herb Koppermann, Creswell, Marion the mother of his children, Eugene, daughter Linda, sons Kurtis and Kerry.
No services were held
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy