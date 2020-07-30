Harry Lloyd Reel
06/27/1922 - 07/11/2020
Harry Lloyd Reel passed away peacefully on July 11, 2020 at the age of 98 with family by his side. He was born June 27, 1922 in Portland, Oregon to Mildred Lynch Reel and Garson Reel.
Growing up during the Depression, Harry would support himself by working on his uncle's farm and driving a vehicle from a Detroit plant back to Portland.
On December 4, 1940 at the age of 18 Harry joined the U. S. Navy and became a crew member on the USS Legion. After several tours in the South Pacific, he returned to the mainland to continue his service on the USS Iowa as a Captain's driver and a mail carrier for the ship.
During Harry's assignment in San Diego, Harry met the love of his life, Mary Eileen Ruttan. They were married on May 20, 1945. After a honorary discharge from the Navy in January of 1947, careers were established and the couple began to grow their family, daughter Teresa and sons Michael, Kevin and Shawn. The family moved to Eugene in 1960.
Family trips in a 1964 Plymouth wagon included a month long excursion that began with a stop in Detroit, Michigan. Harry attended a convention as the Oregon State Representative for the National Association of Letter Carriers. The adventure continued on to Boston, New York and Washington, D. C. A trip of a lifetime for the Reel family. Harry retired from the U. S. Postal Service in 1978.
In 2013, Harry was grateful to be able to participate in a Honor Flight weekend in Washington, D. C. with his son Kevin as his traveling companion. This was an extraordinary trip that was captured in many pictures and memories.
Harry led a very full life. Always busy with his family, his career, great neighbors and friends, some from his 60 years as a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church. He also made friends with people be met doing odd jobs and travel to Europe with his wife, Mary Eileen.
Harry is survived by daughter, Teresa of Salem, son Mike of Springfield, son Kevin (wife Sharon) of Eugene and daughter-in-law Susan (son Shawn) of Florida. He also leaves four grandchildren, Michael, Bret, Keri and Jasmine and great grandchildren, Harlow and Carson, and a brother Perry Reel of Portland. Harry was preceded in death by his wife Mary Eileen Reel, son Shawn Reel and grandson, Robert Reel.
Harry also leaves behind Mary Brown who became his best friend and guardian angel. Her compassion and commitment to being by Harry's side during his later years was invaluable and greatly appreciated by Harry and his family.
A mass will be held at St. Peter's Catholic Church on Friday, August 7, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Harry's name to the South Willamette Valley Honor Flight Association towards future Honor Flights and their participants.
