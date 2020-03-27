|
Harry Merle Brown
June 17, 1933 - March 14, 2020
BROWN, Harry Merle, ("Fuzz"), age 86, of Crooked River Ranch passed away Saturday, March 14th, 2020. Harry was born in Eugene, Oregon on June 17th, 1933 to Everett and Viola (Pepiot) Brown. His beloved wife, Elaine, whom he adored, preceded him in death on April 1st, 2019. It broke his heart and he was never the same afterwards. He is survived by his brother, Harold, of Redmond, Oregon; Daughter, Gerri Jones of Eugene, Oregon; Son, Charles Brown of Albany,Oregon; Stepdaughter Tracy Schmerber (& John) of Portland, Oregon; Stepson Todd Blake (& Mary) of Tacoma, Washington; Stepson Scott Blake of Bellingham, Washington and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Harry helped raise two additional children from a previous marriage, one of which was Carolyn Carter who preceded him in death on December 7th, 2014.
