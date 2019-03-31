|
Perseverance and respect for others is what Harry Nakata stood for in his 94 years on Earth! The father of two, grandfather of three, and great-grandfather of one passed away on March 20, 2019 after battling persistent pneumonia. The son of Josuke and Tsutano Nakata, Harry was born in Portland on January 1, 1925. He and his three brothers—Alfred, Albert, and Frank—grew up in North Portland on a fruit and vegetable farm. His high school years were spent in an Internment Camp (Minidoka) during WWII. The experience gave him the inner courage to become a successful businessman following the War in a country that didn't welcome Japanese-Americans. He pursued the Body & Fender trade and found a job in Northwest Portland at Westside Auto. Eventually, Harry purchased the business on NW 9th and went on to purchase the entire building.
His pride was always his family and caring for others—especially his customers. He lived for the game of golf and enjoyed playing many years with the RiverRidge Senior Men's Group after moving to Eugene in 2001. The relationships and lives he touched are shining examples of "living and loving" everything to its fullest. The gifts of kindness and forgiveness that he continually modeled, are lessons we will carry with us each and every day. Harry is survived by his wife Kyoko Kamada; his brother Frank Nakata of Portland, OR; his two sons Dennis Nakata (Kimberley Ketterer) of Eugene, OR and Steven Nakata (Marie Esser) of New Berlin, WI; his grandsons Ryan Nakata (Heather Mullins) of Philomath, OR, Michael and Matthew Nakata of New Berlin, WI, and great-grandson Bentley Nakata.
A memorial for Harry is planned for 2:00 pm on April 6, 2019 at Willamette Oaks Retirement Center 455 Alexander Loop, Eugene, OR. The family requests memorial donations be made to The First Tee of Greater Portland: Eugene Chapter, in lieu of flowers. Harry loved the game of golf and encouraged every young golfer whenever he had a chance. The nine core values of The First Tee were an integral part of Harry's life.
