Harry Tammen
January 7, 1931 - October 15, 2019
Harry Albert Tammen checked out of this life Oct 15, and what a life it was.
The brash little guy with the New Jersey accent and wry sense of humor crammed a lot of living into 88 years. He carried a movie camera in the Air Force, helped cover the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II, chatted with Winston Churchill, and after the military did photo work for a Hollywood film lab where he hobnobbed with stars.
He brought home a blonde named Anne from England and they shared 65 years of joy, adventure, and sometimes sorrow, including the loss of their six-year-old son, Davie Sean in a tragic accident. Harry and Anne moved to Florence in 1972, served as caretakers for 17 years at Heceta House, the historic lighthouse keepers' residence, and even got acquainted with the house ghost.
The couple left Oregon in 1989 to do some traveling and spend time in Florida, but returned in 2006 to settle in Eugene. Harry died at River Bend Hospital after a long illness. He said he always tried "to do the right thing," and the friends he made along his way through life helped make it worth living.
No service his planned. His ashes will be scattered in the ocean near Heceta Head.
