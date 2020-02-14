|
Harry Weaver
1/31/1938 - 2/12/2020
Harry Weaver was born the 31st of January 1938 in Joplin Missouri to William Henry and Mable (Osborn) Weaver. He was the middle child of three brothers. Charles, Bobby Lee, and Harry were raised in Joplin. In 1956 he graduated from High school and entered the Navy. He was stationed in Astoria Oregon when another sailor on the base asked Harry to go to Eugene on a double date with him. That trip to Eugene is where he met the love of his life, Loretta Redfield. In 1957 Harry and Loretta Married, they had 61 years and raised 3 beautiful daughters together. In the Navy Harry worked as an electrician, after the navy he worked as a journeyman electrician with the IBEW until he retired in 2000. He was a proud member of the Scottish Rite and a 32nd degree Freemason. In his free time Harry loved to spend time with his daughters, Nephew Richard, their partners, and eventually his Grandchildren. Harry loved Fishing, watching sports, and cooking for his family. Harry left us the morning of February 12th, 2020. He is survived by his 3 daughters, 7 grandchildren, and one nephew.
There will be a funeral service Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at West Lawn Funeral Home.
