Harvey Augustus Hixson
1929 - 2020
Harvey, 91, passed away peacefully in his sleep of natural causes on October 8, 2020 in Eugene, Oregon.? Members of his family spent time with him just hours before he passed, telling stories and listening to "Blue Moon," Harvey's favorite song while courting the love of his life Bridget.? After dating for 6 years, they were married for 64 years and raised 4 children.
Harvey was born in Salem, Oregon to Henry Augustus (Gus) and Francis Hixson. They lived in Seattle until he was 17 and moved to Eugene in 1946.? Harvey attended University High School in Eugene, the University of Oregon and spent time in the military during the Korean War. A lover of music, he was a professional drummer during the 50s & 60s, playing at local dance halls and country clubs.? He was a stamp collector, a member of the Audubon Society, an avid Duck fan, an antique golf club collector, and a fly fisherman, which he did often with his children. More importantly, he was a great family man.
Harvey was best known as the witty, quirky, long hitting, cigar smoking golf professional who made hundreds, if not thousands, of friends playing the game. He worked as a club professional at numerous clubs around the northwest over the years with Bridget always at his side working as his "unofficial" assistant professional. He was a fine tournament player as well. He played in the 1974 PGA Championship, 2 US Senior Open Championships and was invited to play in the Bing Crosby Invitational Pro-Am at Pebble Beach on two occasions. He also played in many local NW golf tournaments, and he started the first Hickory Shaft Open in the NW in the 1980s. In his unique, subtle way he not only inspired his family to love the game, but also influenced and taught golf to many people over the years. He was a member of the Professional Golfers Association of America and the NW Section of the PGA for 61 years.
He is survived by his wife Bridget, sons Douglas (Paula), David, daughter Barbara Foster (George) and son Daniel (Amy), brother Robert Hixson (Joan), 10 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.
A private family service will be held at a later date to celebrate his life at Rest Haven Memorial Park in Eugene, Oregon.? Harvey's family wishes to thank all the staff at Peter Moore Hospice House for the excellent care & compassion provided. Memorial contributions can be sent to Peter Moore Hospice House(Cascade Hospice) in Eugene.
