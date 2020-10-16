1/1
Harvey Buckridge
1934 - 2020
Harvey Buckridge
April 11, 1934 - October 3, 2020
Harvey Woodson Buckridge, 86 of Riverside, California passed away on Oct 3, 2020. Harvey was born in Lakin, Kansas, but later, his family moved to Noti Oregon where he spent most of his adolescent years, in and around the Eugene area. Harvey married Donna Dean (Alcorn) Buckridge on November 11, 1956 and shortly thereafter moved to Southern California where he lived in Santa Ana for over 50 years. Harvey worked in electronics for several years before gaining employment with The Phone Company. He worked for Pacific Bell & AT&T for 29 years before retirement. Harvey was a member of the Newport Mesa Masonic Lodge #604. He was also a 32nd degree Freemason and a full Member of the Scottish Rite. Harvey enjoyed old cars, and was an avid bicycler. He rode his bike to and from work a total of 24 miles every day for many years. Harvey also enjoyed woodworking. He built a boat for he and his wife to water ski, and then later a camper for family camping trips. Harvey is survived by; his wife, Donna Buckridge; his daughter and son-in-law Donell & Ed Stewart and daughter Mitzy Barney; his grandchildren, Nicole Stair, Zac Stair, Kaitlyn Stewart, Megan Stewart, and Kayla Barney. Harvey had four great grandchildren; Jacob Muniz, Mia Muniz, Dominic Stair, and Jordan Stair. Harvey was predeceased by his son Harvey Allen Buckridge.
Funeral arrangements were held at Fairhaven Memorial Park Mortuary, 1702 Fairhaven Ave, Santa Ana, California on October 13, 2020
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Wake
03:00 PM
Fairhaven Memorial Park Mortuary
OCT
13
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Fairhaven Memorial Park Mortuary
OCT
13
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Fairhaven Memorial Park Mortuary
Memories & Condolences
