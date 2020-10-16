Harvey Keith Tarbet Jr.
January 26, 1943 - September 9, 2020
Harvey Keith Tarbet Jr., known to many as 'Harv' was called home to Jesus on September 9th, 2020 in his Eugene home of 48 years, peacefully surrounded by his loving family. He was 77.
Harv was born in Hollywood, CA, and grew up on his family's farm in Albany until he met his life-long sweetheart, Janice. Shortly after their shotgun wedding, Janice and Harvey welcomed their first (and favorite) child, Keith. In the coming years, they would welcome two children whom they loved "just as much", Kirk and Kaaren.
There's no easy way to summarize Harv. He was a loving father, testing husband, and garage sale extraordinaire. As a travelling millwright, Harv invented 'Van Life', and single handedly kept dodgy small town bars in business. Harv was a philanthropist, donating hundreds of thousands of dollars to public schools throughout the state via the Oregon Lottery. He also played a large part in the stock decline of Anheuser Busch when he quit pounding Busch Light in 2016. After retiring at the ripe age of 55, Harv enjoyed making the rounds at his favorite stops: 7-11, Twin Rivers Plumbing, Kev's, 7-11, McDermott's, Hagen's, Goodwill, 7-11, Burger King, Graffiti Alley, Subway and Bi-Mart for 'Lucky Number Tuesday'. (Disclaimer: Have you or a loved one been visited at work by Harv, resulting in loss of wages and productivity? If so, you may be entitled to compensation – please don't call us)
Harv was a memorable fella, what he lacked in body weight and social awareness, he made up for in character and sincerity. If you knew him, you loved him, plain and simple. He was predictably unpredictable, and played by a very special set of his own rules. Lover of Chevy's, Nascar, Wheel of Fortune, cookies, rugs, napkins, "crunchy things", fishing, hunting, place mats, The Drewsey Cafe, and cats. Fantastic Grandfather, and loyal friend. A second father to some, and honorary family member to many.
Harv left behind countless people who already miss him very much, including his son, Kirk; Granddaughter, Kyla; daughter-in-law, Shannon; Grandchildren Anna, Sean, Ethan, Kaelan and Liam; The Gerber Family; honorary sons, Todd & Kevin; brother and sister-in-law, Gary & Georgia; The Swancutt's, the Aas kids, the whole crew at 7-11, his loving neighbors, the Car Club, his Hunting Crew, Pickles, Bootie… the list goes on.
Harv openly looked forward to reuniting with those who were called home before him – including his son, Keith; daughter, Kaaren and perfect wife, Janice.
This cowboy has officially hung up his hat, and as Harv would say – "gotta go!"
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy