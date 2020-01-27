Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith-Lund-Mills Funeral Chapel
123 South 7th Street
Cottage Grove, OR 97424
(541) 942-0185
Resources
More Obituaries for Haskel Black
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Haskel Black


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Haskel Black Obituary
Haskel Black
10/13/1934 - 1/25/2020
Haskel Black 85, of Elmira, OR died January 25, 2020. He was born to parents James William and Susan Elizabeth (Spradling) Black October 13, 1934 in Black Springs, AR. Haskel served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He married Shirley Ann Echols February 25, 1955 in Antlers, OK. He was a self-employed backhoe operator. Haskel enjoyed hunting and fishing, but family was his number one priority. He is survived by his daughter Brenda (Bruce) Inman; daughter Glenda (Jack) Ledgerwood; son Terry Black; brother Bobby Black; 10 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and his loving companion Miriam Tiedemann and Dog Shultz. He is preceded in death by his wife Shirley Black. A funeral and reception will be held February 1st at 11:00 AM at Smith-Lund-Mills Funeral Chapel in Cottage Grove, OR. Interment will be held at Comstock Cemetery at 2:00 PM. Arrangements in the care of Smith-Lund-Mills Funeral Chapel.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Haskel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -