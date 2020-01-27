|
Haskel Black
10/13/1934 - 1/25/2020
Haskel Black 85, of Elmira, OR died January 25, 2020. He was born to parents James William and Susan Elizabeth (Spradling) Black October 13, 1934 in Black Springs, AR. Haskel served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He married Shirley Ann Echols February 25, 1955 in Antlers, OK. He was a self-employed backhoe operator. Haskel enjoyed hunting and fishing, but family was his number one priority. He is survived by his daughter Brenda (Bruce) Inman; daughter Glenda (Jack) Ledgerwood; son Terry Black; brother Bobby Black; 10 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and his loving companion Miriam Tiedemann and Dog Shultz. He is preceded in death by his wife Shirley Black. A funeral and reception will be held February 1st at 11:00 AM at Smith-Lund-Mills Funeral Chapel in Cottage Grove, OR. Interment will be held at Comstock Cemetery at 2:00 PM. Arrangements in the care of Smith-Lund-Mills Funeral Chapel.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, 2020