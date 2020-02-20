|
Heath Charles Purpura
In Remembrance of
Heath Charles
Purpura
11-30-79 to 5-30-2018
Heath earned his wings Thursday May 30th, 2018. While his passing was absolutely unexpected, he fought a lifelong battle with addiction. Heath was born in Pasadena California on November 30th, 1978 to Donna Boydston (Smith) at a very young age. At that time, she relinquished her parental rights in a closed adoption. She was unaware of his name, the names of the parents who adopted him or where they lived. It was revealed years later that he was adopted into a loving home by his parents Jodie and Michael Purpura, who also adopted Heath's two brothers Garrett and Joshua. They resided in Sandy Utah.
Heath and I were reunited in November of 2004 through set of incredible circumstances. I was elated to hear Heath was looking for me at the same time. Heath was twenty-six when we were able to embrace for the first time in his adult life. We began a beautiful relationship based on love, honesty, trust, vulnerability, forgiveness and happiness.
When his adopted parents invited me into their home with loving arms, a special bond was formed. I realized on that visit how fortunate Heath was being raised in such a loving home. After meeting his adopted family, Heath and I took a vacation - just the two of us. We traveled to several National Parks in Southern Utah. This was an incredible journey of getting to know one another. We discovered that we both have a great love of the outdoors, including fishing, swimming, hiking and just being in nature. We have a lot of the same interests, mannerisms, similar sense of humor, and a desire for helping others. Heath had a passion for volunteering at Animal shelters, especially taking care of neglected dogs. This trip answered so many questions for both of us and the bond that we formed can never be broken, even by death.
Heath came to live with me, his birth mom, in Carson City, Nevada for a year. This was an incredible time for him meeting his younger siblings Heather, Trevor and Tyler. He always loved the fact that his sister had a name very close to his and that he had two younger brothers. They spent their time throwing football, playing cards, eating, playing video games, hiking and watching movies together. This was a special time for me, waking everyday with him in my home, all of us getting ready for work and school. Just having him with me healed my heart, gave me hope, allowed me to find self-forgiveness and peace. Heath eventually moved back to Utah from Carson City, and we stayed in continual contact by phone and writing letters to each other. I made a several trips to Utah to spend time with him. One highlight was our visit to Timpanogos Cave National Monument, in American Fork, Utah.
In 2009 my fiancé at the time, now husband, surprised me by flying Heath to Nevada for our wedding. Our relationship continued to flourish with love for each other. These are just a few memories that I will cherish for the rest of my life. Heath taught me so much about unconditional love, forgiveness, laughter and pure joy. He will always have a special place in my heart. Until we meet again my son, God has you in heaven, but I'll always have you in my heart.
