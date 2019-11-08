|
|
Helen Cook
September 11, 1921 - November 5, 2019
Helen Cook passed away peacefully on November 5, 2019, at 98 years of age, with her daughter, Jenny, by her side in Redmond, Oregon. She was born September 11, 1921, in Mitchell County, Iowa, to Herbert and Ruth Lombard. When she was 5 years old, her family, including her two sisters and brother, moved "out west" by train to Estacada, Oregon. On June 13, 1946, she married Donald Cook, who predeceased her in May of 1981.
In 1958, Helen was baptized into the Lord at Emmaus Lutheran Church in Eugene, where she was still a member, even though she currently lived in Redmond, with her daughter at the time of her death. Helen was an active member of American Business Women's Association (ABWA) during her working and early retirement years. She held different officer positions throughout her tenure with ABWA representing Emerald Empire Area. She retired from Meier and Frank Dept. Store, in Eugene, as credit manager. And after retiring, she volunteered for Peace Health Hospital in the University District gift shop.
Helen is survived by her older brother, Donald Lombard (102 years old), of Portland. Also surviving her are her daughter Jenny Jacobs, Redmond, her granddaughter Susanne Giesy Sandiforth of Spokane, WA, her grandson Eric Jacobs (wife Andrea Aday) of Bend, and her two great grandchildren, Hudson and Cooper Jacobs, also of Bend. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Her graveside service will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Rest Lawn Memorial Park, 94335 Territorial Road, Junction City, OR 97448. She will be interned next to Don, in the Cook Family Plot.
Steve Carlson, Retired Pastor of Emmaus Lutheran Church is officiating. After the service, the family is hosting a lunch for all in attendance at an area restaurant TBD. Her daughter will also be hosting a small get together for our Redmond and Bend friends and church family at a later date.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Heart and Home Hospice, 745 NW Mt. Washington Dr., Suite 205, Bend, OR 97703, www.goHOSPICE.COM or Emmaus Lutheran Church, 1250 West 18th Ave., Eugene, OR 97402.
Autumn Funerals, REDMOND, 485 NW Larch Ave., Redmond, OR 97756 in charge of final details.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019