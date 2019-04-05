|
|
Helen E. Coverdell of Eugene, OR passed away in her sleep in the early hours of March 27th, 2019. She was 92. Helen is survived by two daughters, two sons, six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild. She had two other daughters who have preceded her in death, and her husband Warren passed in 1979.
Helen Coverdell
1926 - 2019
Helen was born in Glacier National Park in 1926 to Helen Apgar. They lived in a log home at the foot of Lake McDonald in an area now known as Apgar Village.
Helen and family moved to Eugene in 1939. She married Warren M. Coverdell in 1945. They had six children, of whom 4 are still living. Helen ran a daycare center for many years. She also worked in retail and food service.
Helen loved gardening, painting, and the outdoors. She loved the coast, the mountains, and especially the McKenzie area. She was able to sustain short wilderness hikes until her mid '70s.
Most of all, Helen loved family. Her children and grand kids were her entire world and vice-versa. She is loved and will be missed more than words can say.
Arrangements entrusted to Poole-Larsen Funeral Home. Please access the obituary and you are invited to sign the guestbook at musgroves.com
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Apr. 5, 2019