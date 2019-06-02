|
Helen Dorothy (Rodadowski) Jones was born April 11, 1922 in Springfield, Oregon and departed this world on May 30, 2019. Her parents were Peter Rodakowski and Anna Evoniuk. She was born the ninth child of the nine Rodakowski children. She is preceded in death by her husband: Theodore Vernon Jones, her sisters: Ida Rodakowski Moffett, Elizabeth Rodakowski Schelsky and her brothers Rev. Albert Rodakowski, Rev Louis Rodakowski, John, Mike, August and Sylvester Rodakowski. She is survived by her daughters DwynAnne (Jones) Lean and JoDeanne (Jones) Ryan, ten loving grandchildren, twenty two great grandchildren, four great- great-grandchildren and various nieces, nephews and cousins.
Helen Dorothy (Rodadowski) Jones
April 11, 1922- May 30, 2019
Helen's true loves were her family, her Catholic faith, traveling, gardening, playing bridge and a good party. She was a natural designer and the ultimate hostess. Her door was open to everyone no matter what or when and no one ever left her house hungry. What comes to mind when thinking of Helen is spaghetti and fried chicken, lasagna roll-ups, pierogis, wood fires, martini's, pearl onions and olives, working in the orchard, good talks on the deck, love, laughter and Ukrainian words. One grandson remembers how calm and patient she was even when he cut up her tulip bulbs (her favorite flower) thinking they were potatoes. She didn't get mad. A granddaughter remembers a piece of advice she gave her…."You don't get to pick your family but you always have to love them and be there for them." She will be remembered for her devotion to her family and friends, sense of humor and generosity of her time in helping others.
A mass will be held at St Alice Catholic Church, in Springfield, at 11:00 on Tuesday, June 11th.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Friends of OSD (Oregon School for the Deaf).
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on June 2, 2019