|
|
October 8, 1937 -
November 15, 2018
Helen Elaine Thurman, 81, of Coos Bay, OR, went home to be with the Lord on November 15th, 2018.
She was born Helen Elaine Burian, on October 8, 1937 to Albert Burian and Helen Hughes, in Toledo, OR. Known to all as Elaine, she was raised with her brother, by their father and Grandmother in the Eugene/Springfield area along with numerous relatives in the area.
Elaine was a very loving and giving person, she never had a bad word to say about anyone. She had a heart bigger than the universe. There isn't a person she met that didn't love her.
In 1957 while visiting her Aunt in San Diego, she met and fell in love with a sailor named Dale LeRoy Thurman. In 1958 they were married. They had two daughters, Debra Ruth and Deann Rae. After getting out of the navy they moved to Coos Bay, where they lived until moving to The Dalles in 1963. In 1968 Dale and Elaine moved the family to Dayton, Oregon where they built a small farm and remained until after the daughters were grown and gone. In the early 1980's Dale and Elaine made a life changing move to Hawaii, Elaine loved it. There she made many friends and learned many new hobbies such as scuba diving. After returning to the mainland, they sold the farm in Dayton and moved to Coos Bay to care for 'Mom' Daphne Thurman. That was Elaine's greatest joy in later life, being able to care for her 'Mom' in the last years of her life. Elaine was a very loyal supporter of Veterans, and a Hospice care giver and volunteer.
Surviving Elaine is husband, Dale Thurman, daughters, Debra Ruth Faris, Deann Rae Atkinson, brother, Tony Burian, Grandchildren, Brandon Faris (Saori), Jaime Atkinson, Jeremiah Atkinson (Christie), Ryan Faris (April), Andrew Rice (Amie), Jessica Faris.17 great Grandchildren, plus many extended family members. Elaine was preceded in death by her father Albert Burian, 'Mom' Daphne Thurman, Great Granddaughter Leilani Faris.
A Celebration of Life will be held on March 30, 2019, from 1:00pm to 4:00 pm at the Thurman Family home in Coos Bay, OR.
In lieu of flowers, please make any donations to ASPCA or any charity that benefits our Veterans.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Mar. 3, 2019