Helen Elenore Hayes Helen passed away peacefully on April 27, 2019 with family by her side. She was born in Maddison, Minnesota on June 22,1925 to Alvin and Frieda Severson. Helen was the youngest of seven sisters. She spent the majority of her life in Oregon. She graduated from North Bend High School in 1944. On her first day of High School she noticed a boy across the cafeteria and told her sister "I am going to marry him someday". His name was Vern A. Hayes Jr. And they eloped on April 9, 1945 after Vern returned from service in World War II. He was the love of her life.
June 22, 1925 -
April 27, 2019
Helen had a sharp wit and was affectionately known as "Aunt Sassy" by her niece. She was fiercely protective of her family. She enjoyed family time, cooking, trips to Reno, and going out to lunch. While Helen and Vern were living in Florence they spent their Friday nights enjoying the Elks Club. While in Springfield Helen enjoyed sitting on her front porch with her friend Elizabeth Miller and not to mention, a good glass of white wine!
Helen was preceded in death by her husband Vern in 1985 and all of her six sisters. She is survived by her son Larry Hayes (Janice), daughter Sue Henslee (Jim), grandchildren Landry Cummings (Reid), Tod Hayes (Jennifer), Lindy Prickel (Jeremy) and Jaime Henslee Koleno, eight great grandchildren and special nieces Tonya Willis, Twlya Russell and Gloria Chineworth.
With the help of Home Care Family and her caregivers Krista, Debbie and Brittany. Helen was able to stay in her own home until her passing.
Helen has been laid to rest at Ocean View Cemetery in Coos Bay. Oregon beside her husband. On Mother's Day her immediate family gathered to celebrate our Mom, Grandma and Great Grandma. She will be forever missed and never forgotten.
"We love you more".
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on May 26, 2019