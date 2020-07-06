Helen Kalamas
Nov. 14, 1987 - June 26, 2020
Helen (Francais) Kalamas of Eugene, OR passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020 at the age of 32 following a battle with cervical cancer. Helen was born on November 14, 1987 in Albuquerque, NM to parents Dan and Angie (Gardener) Kalamas. She attended Springfield High School and attended classes at Lane Community College. Helen worked as a wildland fire dispatcher in the private sector, and also worked for the National Forest Service. She loved going on adventures with her two corgis, Fitz & Zelda, foraging for wild mushrooms, and making spontaneous trips to the Oregon coast or forests. Helen also loved to paint and sew, and enjoyed costume making. She is survived by her mother Angie Kalamas and stepfather Russell Cearly; her father Dan Kalamas; her grandparents Gilbert and Marcia Gardener; her sisters Ruby Davey of Eugene, OR and Jasper Maricle of Eugene, OR; her brother Joseph Isaac of Conway, AK. She is proceeded in death by her beloved dog, Captain Jack. Services in the care of Sunset Hills Funeral Home in Eugene, OR.
