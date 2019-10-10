|
Helen (Spala) Kramer
September 23, 2019
Helen (Spala) Kramer 81, peacefully passed away after a long illness on Monday, September 23.
As the child of immigrants, Helen was proud of her Czechoslovakian heritage and was a devoted Catholic. She regularly volunteered at her parishes St. Paul's, and St.Mary's, and worked as a physical therapist with the 4J school district for many years.
Helen is survived by her husband Bruce Kramer and daughters Mari Galati and Jean Niblett.
Services will be held Saturday October 19th at Holy Redeemer Church in Portland Oregon with a Rosary at 10:30 and Mass at 11:00. Reception will follow at the University of Portland Terrace Room.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Helen to the "Class of 1950 Endowment Scholarship" serving children with special needs at Central Catholic High School in Portland.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019