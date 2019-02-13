|
|
June 15, 1917 -
February 10, 2019
Helen L. Kingsley left a mark of graciousness, kindness and artistic talent on this world when she peacefully passed away in the early morning hours of February 10, 2019. Born in Grants Pass, Oregon in 1917, she moved to Eugene in her teenage years to live with her father and finish high school at University High in 1935. She attended business college and became employed at First Baptist Church in Eugene as church secretary, where her father also served as church custodian.
On September 1, 1940, she married Dale Kingsley who spotted her in the church choir. Earlier that year, she was honored as the queen of a college age church dinner. She joined Dale on the Kingsley family farm on Goodpasture Road, where they raised four children: Larry, of Naalehu, Hawaii, John, of Lebanon, OR, Marian Kay Smith, of Eugene, and Debi Gould, of Emerald Hills, CA, all of whom survive her. They farmed for nearly 40 years, raising beans, corn and walnuts. During this time they employed many teenagers to pick beans, and she quipped "many cashmere sweaters came out of our beanyard."
In the late 1970's, she and Dale moved up the McKenzie to live in Vida, OR, living on the banks of the McKenzie River. Here she pursued her hobby of painting more fully...using water colors, acrylics and oils. Her work found audiences at an exclusive exhibit at Valley River Center and at the Waterford Grand, where she lived for the last three years. Her early efforts in art found encouragement from a fourth grade school teacher, as well as decorating the classrooms of her high school. She took many Painting 101 classes from a variety of teachers--at Maude Kerns, Lane Community College and other venues, asserting "every teacher has something different to teach." She became involved in craft groups as well as heading the church decorating committees both at First Baptist Church in Eugene and McKenzie River Baptist (now McKenzie Bible Fellowship).
She grew to love oil painting best, saying it "provided more depth of texture, depth of color and control." She sometimes painted with others, enjoying their good company as they created art together. Her son, John, provided many beautiful frames for her art and her husband, Dale, learned to build frames for her, as well. Her work focused on florals, landscapes and seascapes, as well as rural scenes. This legacy of art lives after her on the walls of family and friends.
More important than her art, however, was her gift of friendship and Christian faith, which she cultivated all her life. Her graciousness and hospitality, as well as excellent food, made her a magnet for people of all ages. Though many good friends passed away before her, many friends of all ages are left behind, a fact few in the 101st year can claim. To her last day she exhibited charm to her many helpers and medical assistants, and they loved her for it.
Also surviving Helen are sons-in-law Craig Gould and Jerry Smith, and grandchildren Jenny Smith and Kerry Kingsley-Smith of OR. and Summer Gomez and Hannah Gould of Emerald Hills. Great-grandsons include Samuel Smith of Eugene, and Milo, Doc, Brody and Silas Kingsley of Salem.
She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Dale preceded her in death in August of 2004. Also preceding her were her parents, Thad and Naomi Mundell and her only brother, John (Jackie) Morton.
The family appreciates all the support they've received in the last several years from the staffs at both Waterford Grand and Bristol Hospice Care. A memorial service honoring Helen will be held at McKenzie Bible Fellowship on Saturday, February 16 at 2 p.m., followed by fellowship and light refreshments.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Feb. 13, 2019