Helen Lourine Johnson, nee Carman, age 86, a resident of Pahrump, NV, passed away peacefully on April 11, 2019, of esophageal cancer, after an 11-year remission. She was born July 23, 1932 in Medford, Oregon to parents Everett and Eula Carman. Helen lived in Oregon for most of her life, much of that time in the Eugene/Springfield area, before moving to Nevada in 2011. She worked many years for Albertson's Retail Bakery as a cake decorator. Her husband, David Everett Johnson, preceded her in death on September 16, 1991. Survivors include five children: Henry Johnson and his wife Linda of North Bend, Christine Johnson of Springfield, Cathleen and Carla Johnson both of Pahrump, Nevada, and Daniel Johnson and his wife Janell of Seattle, Washington; Two grandchildren: Steve and Sheila, and four great-grandchildren. Helen also has an older brother Leonard Carman, of Honolulu, Hawaii, and two older sisters, Betty LaFree of South Bend, Indiana and Viola Thomas of Seymour, Missouri. At her request, there will be no memorial/service. She was much-loved and will be greatly missed.
Helen Lourine Johnson
July 23, 1932 -
April 11, 2019
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on May 5, 2019