Helen Manning
December 8, 1924 - May 14, 2020
Helen Elizabeth passed away of natural causes at the age of 95. She was born in Eugene, OR in 1924 to George and Ann Morrill and lived out her life in the Eugene area. She attended local schools and graduated from Eugene High School in 1942. She married Marvin Lee Manning in August 1956.
Helen was an office worker in the trucking industry employed by Klamath Falls Freight and McCracken Motor Freight, and later as office manager for McCracken Van and Storage.
She had been a member of Quota Club, Epsilon Sigma Alpha – Alpha Zeta Chapter, Eugene Friendship Club, Daisy Ducks and the Spring Valley Charter Chapter of the American Business Women's Association, where she was chosen Woman of the Year. In addition to her club activities, Helen enjoyed entertaining, traveling and Oregon Duck sports, especially football and basketball. She loved her roses. She was always very fashionable.
She is survived by her son Mark of Eugene and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by a brother, Harold Morrill. A memorial service will be held at a future date.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.