Helen Marie Clark
July 17, 1938 - November 15, 2020
Helen Marie Clark of Eugene, Oregon, died Sunday, November 15, 2020. She was 82.
Helen was born in San Antonio, Texas, to Archie Lee Murray and Olga Marie Gunderland Murray of Lampasas, Texas. She was a kind, sweet, loving mother and wife who positively impacted the lives of everyone she met. She supported the work of her husband, Pastor Bryce G. Clark, originally of Bridger, Montana, until the day he died in 2013. They met at Ambassador College in Pasadena, California, and married in 1958.
Helen was a homemaker as well as a talented artist who painted using oils on canvas in the style of the old masters. She also enjoyed playing the piano and played it beautifully until shortly before her death. Helen loved nature, gardening, and was also an exceptional cook. She leaves behind five children: Kent Clark, Karen Clark, Sharon Carlson, Robert Clark, and Brenda Drews, twelve grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and three sisters.
