Helen Marie (Pruitt) Moody
May 28, 1924 - November 14, 2019
Be assured she is not only complete and peaceful but joyful and finally home with Jesus, family and friends.
Born the first of seven children, Helen and the Pruitt family transited from Oklahoma to southern California when she was a young girl. She assisted her parents, Lee and Gertrude, by caring for the younger siblings, cooking and cleaning while her parents worked to support the family.
Helen completed her schooling before her marriage to 'the love of her life', John T. Moody in October of 1941. Helen's family had known the Moody family in OK and John had since enlisted in the service. Through family, he located Helen and proposed marriage to her and she readily agreed and they eloped in Yuma, AZ. A few years later and after their three sons were born, the young Moody family packed up and moved to Junction City, OR in 1951, settling on a farm between Monroe and Junction City. They lived there for 51 years until John's passing. Helen then moved into Junction City. During their time on the farm, John worked in construction while Helen managed their home and developed an egg business.
Helen, beloved wife, mother and grandmother ascended to the arms of Jesus November 14, 2019. She is survived by two sisters; Audrey York of Redding, CA and Marge Butler of Monroe, OR; three sons; Tom L. Moody of Philomath, OR, John T. Moody of Junction City, OR and William (Bill) E. Moody of Yuma, AZ; eight grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
Helen had fellowships with other believers at J.C. Baptist, Harrisburg Baptist, Bellfountain Community, and Junction City Residential Retirement Home.
